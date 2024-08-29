JD Vance gets ruthlessly booed while delivering speech to firefighters union
Boston, Massachusetts - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance tried to give a speech at a recent firefighters union convention, and it didn't go over very well.
On Thursday, Donald Trump's running mate was scheduled to deliver remarks during the third day of the International Association of Fire Fighters' 57th annual convention as he sought to gain an endorsement from the union.
But when Vance went up to the podium to give his speech, members of the crowd began booing relentlessly.
"Sounds like we got some fans and some haters," Vance said with an awkward smile.
"That's OK, let's listen to what I have to say here, and I'll make my pitch."
Vance praised the union for being "the embodiment of the American spirit" and said they "deserve a government that is loyal to you."
"President Trump and I are proud to be the most pro-worker Republican ticket in history, and I want to talk about why we are fighting for working people, why we are going to fight for unions and non-unions alike," he added, which was met with even more boos.
Did Donald Trump make a mistake choosing JD Vance?
Since Trump chose Vance to be his running mate last month, the Ohio senator has struggled to excel at the position, as he has constantly faced bad press and awkward public moments, leaving many MAGA supporters wondering if picking him was a mistake.
His poor reception at the IAFF convention also came after his rival Tim Walz, who is Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' running mate, gave a speech to the union on Tuesday, where he was welcomed with a much warmer reception.
While the union has not endorsed a candidate yet this election cycle, they previously threw in support for President Joe Biden during the 2020 election.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP