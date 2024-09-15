JD Vance says he's willing to "create stories" when pressed on Springfield pet-eating fiasco

Washington DC - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance recently made a bizarre argument while defending a debunked conspiracy theory he and Donald Trump insist on pushing.

In a recent interview, JD Vance said he will "create stories" to push narratives when asked about his false claims about immigrants eating pets in Ohio. © Olivier TOURON / AFP

On Sunday, Vance sat down for an interview with CNN anchor Dana Bash, who pressed the Ohio senator on why he continues to push the claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating peoples' pets "despite officials in your state saying there is no evidence and pleading for them to stop."



Bash asked Vance directly if he could say that the claims were "a rumor that has no basis with evidence".

The Ohio senator quickly grew defensive, arguing that he will do whatever it takes to push the narrative he wants.

"The American media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes," Vance stated.

"If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm going to do," he added.

Bash, who was clearly left dumbfounded by his remarks, asked, "So the eating dogs and cats thing is not accurate?"

Vance attempted to clarify that he meant he was "creating the American media focus on" the "suffering" created by Vice President Kamala Harris' "open border" policies.