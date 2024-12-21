JD Vance seemingly co-signs Elon Musk's backing of far-right German party

Washington DC - Vice-President elect JD Vance has appeared to back Elon Musk 's claim that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party will "save" the European country.

JD Vance (r.) is facing criticism after he shared a social media post that appeared to support Elon Musk's recent endorsement of Germany's far-right AfD party. © Collage: Apu Gomes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Saturday, Vance shared a post on X from another user, who argued that Musk's comment – which has received immense criticism since he shared it on Friday – was "dangerous," as the AfD winning in Germany would result in "a very different world."

Vance mocked the user, dismissing their point with sarcasm.

"It's so dangerous for people to control their borders. So, so dangerous. The dangerous level is off the charts," Vance wrote.

On the 2024 campaign trail, President Donald Trump's running mate during the 2024 race, Vance made immigration the center of their campaign, and the pair have vowed to enact the greatest deportation effort in US history.

The post infuriated many users, as the comment section is filled with users accusing him of signing off on Musk's apparent endorsement of the AfD. Critics called on Vance to do more research, as many labeled the AfD as "fascist" and accused the party of having Neo-Nazi ties.