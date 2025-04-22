JD Vance warns of "dark time for all of humanity" if US "fails" to work with India

Jaipur, India - After his recent meeting with India's Prime Minister, US Vice President JD Vance is pushing to establish a trade deal with the country.

Vice President JD Vance recently urged the US to strike up new trade deals with India, arguing not doing so would bring about dire consequences. © Kenny Holston / POOL / AFP

According to Reuters, Vance gave a speech at the Rajasthan International Center on Tuesday, during which he told the crowd that not cementing a deal with India could bring dire consequences.

"If India and the United States work together successfully, we're going to see a 21st century that is prosperous and peaceful," Vance explained.

"But I also believe that if we fail to work together successfully, the 21st century could be a very dark time for all of humanity," he added.

His remarks came a day after he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, as India hopes to secure relief within the 90-day pause on tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump earlier this month.



Vance noted that he would like India to buy more US military equipment and energy, and said he is interested in helping the country explore their own resources, such as natural gas reserves and critical mineral supplies.