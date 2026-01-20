JD Vance and wife Usha share big baby news!

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, are expecting their fourth baby together.

© SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP

The Second Lady shared the news via social media on Tuesday, revealing that she's pregnant with a baby boy.

"Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," the couple's statement said.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children."

The 41-year-old vice president met Usha when they were both students at Yale Law School in 2013, and they tied the knot a year later.

They are parents to three children: an eight-year-old son named Ewan, a five-year-old son named Vivek, and a three-year-old daughter named Mirabel.

JD and Usha had sparked some rumors of trouble in paradise back in November after the 40-year-old former law clerk was spotted without her ring.