JD Vance explodes over RFK Jr. hearing debacle in raging social media tirade

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance hit out on social media against senators who grilled Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday.

Vice President JD Vance had a lot to say about the Senators that clashed with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. © AFP/Alex Wroblewski/POOL

"When I see all these senators trying to lecture and 'gotcha' Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal 'therapies' for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma," Vance wrote on X. "You're full of s*** and everyone knows it."

The angry tirade followed a tense senate hearing that saw RFK Jr. questioned about his anti-vax views as he faces increasingly loud calls to resign.

"Thank you @JDVance," RFK Jr. wrote in response to Vance's rant. "You put your finger squarely on the preeminent problem."

During the hearing, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden accused RFK Jr. of endangering children by relying on conspiracy theories, rather than real science, while devising government policy.

"Every single day there has been an action that has endangered the health and wellness of American families," Wyden said of RFK Jr.'s tenure as HHS Secretary.

"Robert Kennedy has elevated conspiracy theories, crackpots, and grifters to make life or death decisions about the healthcare of the American people."

The Oregon senator highlighted three "calling cards" that define RFK Jr.'s leadership: chaos at federal health agencies, corruption that benefits members of the President Donald Trump's administration, and higher healthcare costs.

Vance wasn't the only senior MAGA figure to come to voice support for RFK Jr. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, RFK Jr. is "is taking flak because he's over the target."