Podcaster Theo Von puts JD Vance on blast over past Epstein comments: "What changed?"

Washington DC - Podcaster Theo Von recently called out Vice President JD Vance for being silent on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, though he had a very different view only a month ago.

In a recent social media post, podcaster Theo Von (l.) pointed out Vice President JD Vance's past support for releasing files related to Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: Dia Dipasupil & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Wednesday, Von recirculated a clip of an interview he did with Vance in June, during which the politician laughed hysterically, then said, "Seriously, we need to release the Epstein lists. That is an important thing."

Von included the caption, "Yeah, what changed?"

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice and the FBI released a final report on the case, which claimed theories that Epstein was murdered or kept a "client list" featuring prominent figures were false.

The underwhelming report has been met with heavy backlash, as President Donald Trump campaigned on a repeated vow to release the files to the public, and members of his administration have been pushing the concept for years.

On Wednesday, Trump berated his MAGA base for obsessing over what he calls the Democrat-created "Epstein hoax" and insisted they move on.

Vance, on the other hand, has remained silent, though X users continue to demand he comment on the files in replies to nearly every post he's shared since.