JD Vance tells ex-congressman Matt Gaetz he'd like to send troops into every US city

Washington DC - While speaking with former MAGA congressman and US attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz, Vice President JD Vance expressed a desire to deploy troops to every major US city.

Vice President JD Vance (r.) told former Congressman Matt Gaetz (l.) that he'd like to deploy troops to every major US city. © AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Vance's comments came as part of a sit-down interview with Gaetz on far-right network One America News, which saw the duo talk up the Trump administration's record on crime.

Gaetz was nominated to be President Donald Trump's AG shortly after the 2024 presidential election. Gaetz's selection drew criticism due to allegations of sexual assault and trafficking, leading to his eventual decision to drop out.

Speaking to Gaetz, Vance rambled about the alleged dangers associated with going out on US streets and doubled down on claims that the deployment of the National Guard to Washington DC had solved the city's crime problem.

"We've all had this experience where you pass somebody on the street who's obviously crazy, who's screaming and yelling at your kids," Vance said. "Or even, god forbid, you've been mugged."

"This happens, Matt, way too much in the United States of America," he went on, "Because we've allowed the criminals to take over the streets."

"The most important thing that we've seen in Washington DC, Matt, is the evidence that the American people don't have to live like this," Vance explained. "If you just do some common sense law enforcement, you can give the American people back their streets."

Last week, Trump confirmed that the National Guard would also be deployed to Chicago and called the Democratic-run city a "hellhole."