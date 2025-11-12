JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg announces run for Congress
New York, New York - Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, has announced he is running for Congress.
"250 years after America was founded, and our country is at a turning point," John "Jack" Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg said in a video shared to social media on Monday.
"It's a crisis at every level," Schlossberg continued. "A cost of living crisis sponsored by the Big Beautiful Bill. Historic cuts to social programs working families rely on. Health care, education, child care."
"It's a corruption crisis. The president has made almost $1 billion this year. He's picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office. It's cronyism, not capitalism."
"It's a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government. He's stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics."
The 32-year-old went on to announce that he has officially entered the crowded 2026 race to replace retiring Representative Jerry Nadler in New York's 12th congressional district.
Back in September, he teased that he had formed an exploratory committee for a potential run.
Jack Schlossberg looks to enter politics
Schlossberg is the son of former Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, a prominent designer of interactive museum installations.
He backed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 as a surrogate for their campaign and a delegate for New York State at the Democratic National Convention.
The Harvard Law School graduate previously worked as a staff assistant in the State Department's Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs and as a political correspondent for Vogue.
He has been an outspoken critic of his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign and activities in the Trump administration's Department of Health and Human Services, particularly his vaccine skepticism.
"We deserve better, and we can do better," Schlossberg said in his first campaign video. "And it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives."
"With control of Congress, there's nothing we can't do. Without it, we're helpless to a third term."
Schlossberg has vowed not to take corporate PAC money, according to his campaign website.
"I'm not running because I have all the answers to our problems," he said. "I'm running because the people of New York 12 do. I want to listen to your struggles, hear your stories, amplify your voice, go to Washington and execute on your behalf."
"There is nowhere I'd rather be than in the arena fighting for my hometown."
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP