JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg announces run for Congress

New York, New York - Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, has announced he is running for Congress.

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"250 years after America was founded, and our country is at a turning point," John "Jack" Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg said in a video shared to social media on Monday.

"It's a crisis at every level," Schlossberg continued. "A cost of living crisis sponsored by the Big Beautiful Bill. Historic cuts to social programs working families rely on. Health care, education, child care."

"It's a corruption crisis. The president has made almost $1 billion this year. He's picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office. It's cronyism, not capitalism."

"It's a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government. He's stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics."

The 32-year-old went on to announce that he has officially entered the crowded 2026 race to replace retiring Representative Jerry Nadler in New York's 12th congressional district.

Back in September, he teased that he had formed an exploratory committee for a potential run.