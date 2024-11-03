Jill Stein votes in Ohio won't be counted as court delivers controversial ruling

Columbus, Ohio - Votes for Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein will not count in Ohio, even though her name is on the state's 2024 ballot.

The three-judge panel on the Sixth US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied the Stein campaign's motion seeking to require Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to tally the votes.

Stein had filed as an independent in Ohio, as the Green Party lost state recognition several years ago. She listed former gubernatorial candidate Anita Rios as her placeholder running mate before Dr. Butch Ware received the nomination.

The campaign said an unauthorized person, not a staff member, later submitted paperwork to LaRose's office requesting Rios' withdrawal from the ballot – after the deadline to submit a new VP candidate. The signature on the document was reportedly not original but rather copy-pasted.

Nevertheless, LaRose's office accepted the form and said ballots cast for Stein would not be included in the presidential vote count.

Rios then sent a notarized affidavit to the secretary of state declaring that she had not authorized the withdrawal. LaRose rejected that form because the notarization was not "embossed," prompting Green Party accusations of inconsistency and election interference.