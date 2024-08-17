Jill Stein and Butch Ware win Green Party nomination for White House

Washington DC - The Green Party has officially nominated Dr. Jill Stein and her vice-presidential pick, Professor Butch Ware, for the White House in 2024.

Dr. Jill Stein (r.) and her running mate, Professor Butch Ware, have formally accepted the 2024 Green Party nomination. © Collage: Screenshot/X/Dr. Jill Stein & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Stein and Ware secured the nomination on Saturday with 267 out of 287 delegate votes at the Green Party's national convention, held online.

"This is a historic moment of unprecedented, diverging crises for the American people, and it is a great honor to be here with my running mate – with Butch Ware – and to be bringing the solutions that the American people are really craving," Stein said in a press conference after the vote.

The nomination came just one day after the presidential candidate announced activist and educator Ware as her running mate. A UC Santa Barbara associate professor, Ware's research and advocacy focuses on Black liberation, African and African-American history, and Islamic intellectual history.

"I see a wave of freedom washing over America, and I see the Green Party as an unprecedented, powerful vehicle for bringing back genuine democracy to the United States of America, to freeing us from genocidal imperial wars and oppression here at home," Ware said. "And Jill Stein and I are ready to give Team Blue and Team Red the fight of their life from the Green side."

The Stein-Ware campaign advocates a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an immediate end to all US military aid to Israel, as well as a Green New Deal, Medicare For All, an Economic Bill of Rights, reparations for Black Americans, and more.