Joe Biden gets hit by House Reps over possible Hunter Biden obstruction "scheme"

Washington DC - House Republicans have now claimed President Joe Biden may have committed obstruction after his son Hunter Biden defied a subpoena to testify for an impeachment inquiry.

Republicans in the House of Representatives, including Reps James Comer (l.) and Jim Jordan (r.) have accused President Joe Biden (inset) of conspiracy to commit obstruction, and have launched an investigation. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability announced committee Chair and Kentucky Rep. James Comer and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan are leading an investigation into whether Biden "sought to influence or obstruct the Committees’ proceedings by preventing, discouraging, or dissuading his son, Hunter Biden, from complying with the Committees’ subpoenas."

Earlier this month, Hunter held a press conference outside the Capitol building, where he refused a subpoena to testify at a closed-door hearing on allegations that his father benefited unduly from his business dealings. Hunter insisted only on answering questions publicly.

In a letter sent to White House Counsel Edward Siskel, Comer and Jordan pointed to a recent comment made by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who shared the president was "certainly familiar with what his son was going to say" at the conference.

The two reps. argued Pierre's remark "suggests that the President had some amount of advanced knowledge that Mr. Biden would choose to defy two congressional subpoenas," and they are now "compelled to examine" Biden's involvement in his son's "scheme."