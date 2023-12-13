Hunter Biden lashes out at father's acccusers and angers Republicans: "Shameless!"

Washington DC – Long a target of US Republicans , President Joe Biden's embattled son Hunter held a rare press conference Wednesday to push back against allegations his father was involved in his often-scrutinized international business dealings.

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, addressed reporters outside the US Capitol on Wednesday as he defied a subpoena from Congress to testify behind closed doors ahead of a House vote on an impeachment inquiry against his father. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"My father was not financially involved in my business," Hunter Biden (53) said outside the US Capitol as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on whether to open a formal impeachment inquiry against his 81-year-old father.

"Not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of (Ukrainian gas giant) Burisma, not in my partnership to Chinese private businessmen, not in my investments at home nor abroad."

Hunter Biden also enraged Republican lawmakers by refusing a subpoena to testify at a closed-door hearing with them on Wednesday, insisting he would only give answers at a public session.

Republicans have long used the scandal-plagued younger Biden as a way of targeting the Democratic president himself, especially as Joe Biden faces a likely reelection battle against Republican former president Donald Trump.

They have alleged that Joe Biden benefited unduly from his son's business dealings, and vice versa, while serving as vice president to Barack Obama, in what they claim is a family influence peddling scheme.

But Republicans have yet to provide any solid evidence of corruption by the president, and an impeachment is highly unlikely to be approved by the Democratic-controlled senate.

Hunter Biden still lashed out at the "shameless" impeachment probe.

"There is no fairness or decency in what these Republicans are doing. They have lied over and over about every aspect of my personal and professional life," he said.

The House Oversight Committee said in response that it would initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against him.