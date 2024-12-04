Biden aide sounds the alarm on US ability to defend itself in potential war with China

Washington DC - President Joe Biden 's national security advisor warned Wednesday that the US could quickly run out of munitions in a war with China as he called for more sustained defense production.

Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (pictured) appealed to the incoming administration of Donald Trump to sustain the ramp-up of the domestic defense industry spurred by the war in Ukraine. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Jake Sullivan appealed to the incoming administration of Donald Trump to sustain the ramp-up of the domestic defense industry spurred by the war in Ukraine.

"God forbid we end up in a full-scale war with the PRC," Sullivan said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"But any war with a country like the PRC, a military like the PRC, is going to involve the exhaustion of munition stockpiles very rapidly," he said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"A big part of the answer to a healthy defense industrial base over time is the ability to regenerate, to surge, to build during a conflict – not just to build before, or to prepare for a conflict," he said.

Sullivan called for Congress and the Trump administration to keep working on a Biden proposal to create a revolving fund of munitions.

The fund, which was proposed at $500 million a year, would let the Pentagon procure critical munitions even as they run out due to wars such as the one in Ukraine.