US announces major new military aid package for Ukraine – including more landmines

Washington DC - The US on Monday announced a new $725-million military aid package for Ukraine that features a second tranche of landmines as well as anti-air and anti-armor weapons.

President Joe Biden's administration is working to provide billions of dollars in aid to Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, after which future assistance for Ukraine will be in doubt.

Less than two months before Trump is set to be sworn in, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the package was part of efforts "to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression."

It includes anti-personnel landmines, ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, Stinger missiles, counter-drone systems, anti-armor weapons, and artillery ammunition, Blinken said in a statement.

The US announced a first shipment of landmines to Ukraine last month – a major policy shift slammed by rights groups.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has claimed the decision was necessitated by Russian forces leading with dismounted infantry units instead of vehicles.

The Ukrainians "have a need for things that can help slow down that effort on the part of the Russians," Austin told journalists last month.

The outgoing US administration is working to get as much aid as possible to Ukraine before Trump – who has repeatedly criticized US assistance for Kyiv, claiming he could secure a ceasefire within hours – takes over the presidency.