Biden announces huge "surge" in Ukraine aid with package that includes controversial munitions

Washington DC - President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a "surge" in assistance to Ukraine , including nearly $8 billion in military aid, new long-range munitions, and controversial cluster munitions, ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

US President Joe Biden (r.) announced a new, multi-billion-dollar aid package for Ukraine, including long-range weapons (file photo). © REUTERS

Zelensky is due to present his "victory plan" in meetings with Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday in Washington, where the US president will also officially unveil a boost in aid to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia.



"Today, I am announcing a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war," Biden said in a statement.

Biden pledged nearly $8 billion in military aid, including $5.5 billion to be authorized before it expires at the end of the US fiscal year on Monday.

Another $2.4 billion was pledged via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), meaning it will not immediately arrive at the battlefield, as the munitions need to be bought from the defense industry or partners, rather than drawn from US stockpiles.