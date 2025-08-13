Zohran Mamdani calls on Andrew Cuomo to release consulting clients list amid "troubling" reports
New York, New York - New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is calling on independent challenger Andrew Cuomo to release the client list of his legal consulting firm.
"Four years ago, Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace, and you probably know why," Mamdani said in a video shared on social media.
"Less well known is what he's spent the past four years doing – besides getting trounced in the Democratic primary."
Cuomo resigned from the governor's office in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment from numerous women and of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.
Now, Mamdani is calling into question the ex-state executive's consulting business Innovation Strategies LLC that reportedly netted him over $500,000 in 2024.
While not much is known about Innovation Strategies' clients, Mamdani described the information that is available as "troubling."
The 33-year-old state assemblymember pointed to reporting suggesting Cuomo had advised an offshore crypto exchange before it pleaded guilty to illegally operating in the US, and that he had failed to disclose $2.6 million in stock options while serving on the board of a nuclear company.
Mamdani also highlighted a report revealing Cuomo's business ties to real-estate tycoon Andrew Farkas, a close associated of Jeffrey Epstein. The ex-governor himself was also in the notorious sex trafficker's contact list, according to files released by the Justice Department in February.
"That’s the thing about Andrew Cuomo: once you think you've found out about all of his scandals, you find out about another, and then another, and then probably another," Mamdani said.
"But if my friend, the disgraced former governor of the state of New York, feels that's unfair – Habibi, release your client list."
Scandal-wracked Cuomo launches independent bid for New York City mayor
Cuomo handily lost the Democratic primary for New York City mayor in June.
Since then, he has launched an independent campaign in a desperate bid to defeat Mamdani in the general election come November.
The former governor went on the attack earlier this week announcing what he has dubbed "Zohran's law," which he said would prevent landlords from renting "vacant rent-controlled units to the wealthy."
Almost half of all apartments in New York City – including Mamdani's – are rent stabilized, meaning that landlords are prohibited from raising the rent more than a certain amount each year. It is separate from rent control, which limits the rent landlords may charge and restricts their right to evict tenants.
Mamdani, meanwhile, is engaged in a five-borough tour of New York City in opposition to the Trump administration's harmful agenda.
The popular progressive earlier this month slammed Cuomo following reports he had spoken by phone with President Donald Trump about the New York City mayoral race.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS