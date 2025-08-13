Zohran Mamdani calls on Andrew Cuomo to release consulting clients list amid "troubling" reports

New York, New York - New York City's Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is calling on independent challenger Andrew Cuomo to release the client list of his legal consulting firm.

"Four years ago, Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace, and you probably know why," Mamdani said in a video shared on social media.

"Less well known is what he's spent the past four years doing – besides getting trounced in the Democratic primary."

Cuomo resigned from the governor's office in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment from numerous women and of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Now, Mamdani is calling into question the ex-state executive's consulting business Innovation Strategies LLC that reportedly netted him over $500,000 in 2024.

While not much is known about Innovation Strategies' clients, Mamdani described the information that is available as "troubling."

The 33-year-old state assemblymember pointed to reporting suggesting Cuomo had advised an offshore crypto exchange before it pleaded guilty to illegally operating in the US, and that he had failed to disclose $2.6 million in stock options while serving on the board of a nuclear company.

Mamdani also highlighted a report revealing Cuomo's business ties to real-estate tycoon Andrew Farkas, a close associated of Jeffrey Epstein. The ex-governor himself was also in the notorious sex trafficker's contact list, according to files released by the Justice Department in February.

"That’s the thing about Andrew Cuomo: once you think you've found out about all of his scandals, you find out about another, and then another, and then probably another," Mamdani said.

"But if my friend, the disgraced former governor of the state of New York, feels that's unfair – Habibi, release your client list."