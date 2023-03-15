Biden announces new gun control measures in Monterey Park

Monterey Park, California - US President Joe Biden paid tribute to the victims of a mass shooting in Monterey Park , California, as he outlined Tuesday an executive order aimed at upping the number of background checks on firearm sales.

The president said his executive order directs Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to take every lawful action possible to move "as close as we can to universal background checks without new legislation."



"One of the worst mass shootings in California history," said Biden of the January dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead and others injured. "A tragedy that has pierced the soul of this nation."

Biden reiterated his call for Congress to ban assault weapons. He said his administration's efforts do not absolve lawmakers from not taking on universal background checks or getting rid of liability immunity for gun manufacturers.

"Ban assault weapons. Ban them again. Do it now. Enough, do something. Do something big," Biden said.

Among other moves, Biden directed the Justice Department to engage in rule-making to "clarify" when a gun dealer should register with the federal government and conduct background checks, with the intention of increasing the number of background checks on gun sales nationwide.

The executive order also directed Garland to implement a plan to publicly release inspection reports for federal firearms licensee dealers who have been cited for violating the law.