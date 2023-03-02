Joe Biden makes bold vow to take on assault weapons "come hell or high water"

Baltimore, Maryland - President Joe Biden made a public vow to put a national ban on assault weapons "come hell or high water."

During a speech at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference on Wednesday night, Biden further laid out his intentions to take on guns in the future.

"I know I make some of you uncomfortable, but that little state above me, in Delaware, has one of the highest rates of gun ownership," Biden stated.

"But guess what?" he continued, "We're going to ban assault weapons again, come hell or high water. And high-capacity magazines. When we did it last time, it reduced mass death."

Biden has had success in the past pushing gun reform proposals.

In 1993, he pushed the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act through Congress, which established a national background check system, and in 1994, he helped pass the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which put a 10-year ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

During his time as president, there have been multiple mass shootings. Most recently, a gunman opened fire at nearby Michigan State University, killing three and injuring six others.