Biden convenes with US allies to coordinate aid for Ukraine

Washington DC - President Joe Biden called key allies Tuesday to reassure them the United States will stand fast on Ukraine after Republican hardliners derailed funding for aid to help Kyiv's war effort.

Biden spoke with the leaders of Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Romania, Britain, and of the EU and NATO, along with the foreign minister of France, the White House said.

"President Biden convened a call this morning with allies and partners to coordinate our ongoing support for Ukraine," the White House said in a statement, adding that more details would be released later.

Biden had been under mounting pressure to calm shaken allies after an 11th-hour deal in the US Congress to avoid a government funding shutdown on Saturday contained no new aid for war-torn Ukraine.

Democrat Biden has called for Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to rush through new aid, saying that US support for Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion could not be interrupted "under any circumstances."

"Speaker McCarthy and the majority of House Republicans must keep their word and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine as it defends itself," Biden said on X, formerly Twitter, earlier Tuesday. "We are the indispensable nation in the world – let’s act like it."

Biden has also warned that time is short before existing funding runs out.

Russia has pounced on the chaos in Washington, with the Kremlin saying on Monday that Western war fatigue would grow amid the uncertainty over US assistance for Ukraine.