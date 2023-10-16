Biden cancels Colorado trip amid speculation of imminent Israel visit

Washington DC - President Joe Biden abruptly cancelled plans for a trip Monday to Colorado, the White House announced, fueling speculation that he will soon go to Israel in a show of support as it wages war on Gaza .

Biden has been invited to Israel by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told CNN, adding that he had no travel plans to announce for now.



The Democrat had been due to travel to Colorado to visit a wind turbine manufacturing plant where he was to tout the economic revival and pro-environmental messages at the core of his 2024 reelection campaign.

The trip, canceled at the last minute, will be rescheduled, the White House said.

Biden will instead stay in Washington to attend national security meetings, the White House said in a short statement, as several media outlets report he might travel to Israel this week.

Biden will "stay focused on what's going on between Israel and Hamas," Kirby said.

Several outlets including Axios and CNN have reported that US and Israeli officials are discussing a possible Biden trip to Israel.

Biden has repeatedly pledged unconditional support for Israel as it besieges and bombards Gaza in retaliation for the October 6 Hamas attack that killed hundreds of Israelis, most of them civilians.