How Joe Biden made his historic surprise visit to Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine - A trip abroad by a US president usually involves such strict security measures that whole cities come to a standstill when the high-profile leader finally arrives. But Joe Biden 's surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday was always going to be different in many ways.

US President Joe Biden traveled to Kyiv via planes, trains, and cars. © REUTERS

For starters, the trip was the first one by an American president to a war zone without US military being on the ground, which made it even more challenging from a security perspective, according to the White House.

The trip, ahead of a scheduled visit to Poland later on Monday, was long kept secret for security reasons. The White House had repeatedly denied rumors that Biden would take the opportunity to visit neighboring Ukraine.

Russia had been informed shortly ahead of the trip, however, according to US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

When it came to the actual travel arrangements, adjustments also had to be made.

The US president is usually accompanied by a large retinue, including a throng of journalists and security personnel. Biden also usually travels in his own armored limousine, dubbed the Beast.

But on his trip from Washington to Kyiv, via Germany and Poland, only two reporters travelled with the US president, and according to them, it was a presidential visit quite out of the ordinary.