Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen grilled by defense in hush money trial

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's arch-foe and former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, endured grueling cross-examination Tuesday, as senior Republicans increasingly politicized the criminal trial by attending court to support the former president.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen (pictured) departs his home for Manhattan Criminal Court for the trial of former President Donald Trump for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs in New York City, on Tuesday. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Trump, who is running to retake the White House, was joined by his most high-profile entourage to date – including House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and political allies vying to be on the defendant's vice presidential shortlist.



Cohen, who served as Trump's "fixer" for years, is the prosecution's star witness at the first criminal trial of a former White House occupant.



Trump is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse Cohen for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election when her claims of a sexual encounter with Trump could have doomed his campaign.

Michael Cohen is a crucial witness to the Manhattan district attorney's case, and Trump's lawyers have spent the trial's first weeks seeking to undermine his credibility.

Cohen spent 13 months in jail and another year and a half under house arrest after pleading guilty in 2018 to lying to Congress and committing financial crimes.

He revealed that Trump had reassured him after FBI agents, seeking evidence of the bank fraud and hush money payments at the heart of the case, raided his hotel room and office in April 2018.