Biden claims he would have beaten Trump if he had stayed in the race: "He's a loser!"

New York, New York - President Joe Biden has shared that he believes he would have defeated Donald Trump if he had stayed in the 2024 presidential race.

During a recent interview, Joe Biden (c.) claimed he would have defeated his rival Donald Trump had he stayed in the presidential race. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Wednesday, Biden sat down for an interview on The View, in which he discussed how he is "at peace" with his decision to drop out of the race and pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The president went on to argue that he "never fully believed" there was "overwhelming reluctance" to him continuing his campaign after his disastrous debate performance against Trump back in June but admitted he dropped out because of his age.



When asked if he thought he would have won the race had he not dropped out, Biden responded, "I was confident I would beat Trump; he's a loser."

The nearly 30-minute interview touched on a number of topics, such as Biden's long history in politics and his various achievements as president.

Biden later shared that Trump's arguably dangerous rhetoric makes him "the most unusual president" in history but said it inspired him to run in 2020 as he sought to restore the "soul of the nation."