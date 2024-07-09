Biden gets major boost from AOC and Black Congressional Caucus amid campaign crisis

Washington DC - Despite calls from prominent members of his party for him to quit the presidential race, Joe Biden still has the backing of big-name Democrats such as Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Jim Clyburn.

President Joe Biden still has the full support of prominent Democrats such as Jim Clyburn (l.) and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez in his re-election campaign. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

AOC and Clyburn , who represent the progressive and Black congressional caucuses respectively, have both thrown their weight behind the president at a moment when his entire campaign hangs in the balance.

"I have spoken to [Biden] extensively, he made clear then, and he has made clear since, that he is in the race," AOC told reporters Monday.

"The matter is closed," she insisted. "Joe Biden is our nominee. He is not leaving this race, he is in this race, and I support him."

Those remarks came on top of a Washington Post report that said members of the 60-strong Black Congressional Caucus expressed their full confidence in Biden on a call Monday evening.

The positive conversation showed the 81-year-old's "unwavering dedication to our nation’s future and that he is in this fight," Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida was quoted as saying. "He's committed to fighting for the soul of our nation and Black economic progress, and I stand with him for another four years because he's consistently stood with my community."

South Carolina Rep. Clyburn previously backed Biden publicly after the presidential debate debacle that sent his party into a tailspin. He did, however, also say he'd be open to Vice President Kamala Harris taking up the mantle.

In the wake of a disastrous debate performance, six House Democrats have so far openly called for Biden to step down, with many more reportedly sharing that opinion in private.