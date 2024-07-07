Biden visits Black church on campaign trail as election pressure mounts

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Embattled President Joe Biden sought out safe ground Sunday, courting Black voters at a church as he hit the campaign trail to salvage his reelection bid and silence growing calls to quit.

President Joe Biden speaks during a church service and campaign event at Mount Airy Church of God in Christ in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"We're all imperfect beings," the 81-year-old told a welcoming congregation in Philadelphia, where he received a jolt of rejuvenation from worshippers who chanted "four more years."



Biden has dug in despite an uprising among some Democratic lawmakers, analysts, and voters concerned he lacks the mental acuity and physical fitness to serve a second term – worries brought to the fore by a disastrous debate performance last month against Republican challenger Donald Trump.

But the president has unequivocally declared he is fit to serve and is staying in the race.

On Sunday, he embarked on a two-stop swing in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, before he hosts the NATO leaders' summit in Washington later this week.

So far, five Democratic lawmakers have called on Biden to drop out, with the drumbeat of dissent slowly rising.

Biden himself largely avoided discussing the crisis at hand when he gave a seven-minute address at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, speaking to a constituency he has embraced throughout his half-century political career.

"It's good to be home," he said to cheers, before joking briefly about his age.

"I know I look like I'm only 40 years old but I've been around a little bit," he said.