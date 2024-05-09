Biden hits Israel with major warning if it launches full-blown attack on Rafah

Washington DC- President Joe Biden publicly warned Israel Wednesday he would stop supplying artillery shells and other weapons if it attacks Rafah in southern Gaza.

US President Joe Biden (r.) said he had warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would stop supplying weapons in case of a full-blown attack on Rafah. © Collage: REUTERS

"If they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used... to deal with the cities," Biden said in a televised interview with CNN.



"We're not going to supply the weapons and the artillery shells that have been used."

The threat to cut artillery supplies comes after the US confirmed on Tuesday that it had already paused a shipment of large bombs over concerns about Israel's planned assault on Rafah, where more than 1.2 millions Palestinian civilians displaced by the war are sheltering near the Egyptian border.

"Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they (Israel) go after population centers," Biden said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to go into Rafah as part of an unrelenting campaign that has already killed almost 35,000 Palestinians. Defying US and international objections, his war cabinet has sent tanks into Rafah, seizing early Tuesday the key border crossing with Egypt and virtually blocking off all humanitarian aid.

When asked about Israel's action already in Rafah, Biden said "they haven't gone in the population centers."

"What they did is right on the border and it's causing problems with, right now, in terms of Egypt, which I've worked very hard to make sure we have a relationship and help," he told CNN.

He promised Washington would "continue to make sure Israel is secure in terms of Iron Dome and their ability to respond to attacks."