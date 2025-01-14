Biden issues California land protections after LA fires delay ceremony

Los Angeles, California - President Joe Biden on Tuesday designated two large areas of California as protected national monuments after the initial ceremony was called off due to wildfires breaking out in Los Angeles.

Less than a week before Donald Trump is due to move into the White House, Biden established the Chuckwalla National Monument, a 624,000-acre (252,500-hectare) area near Joshua Tree National Park in southern California.

The move protects the land from drilling, mining, solar energy farms, and other industrial activity, and comes after lobbying from Native American tribes who have used the land for millennia.

He also declared the establishment of the 224,000-acre Sattitla National Monument in the state's far north, at the border with Oregon, offering that area the same environmental safeguards.

"Our outdoor treasures are the pride of our country, the bond between the physical and spiritual world, a bridge to our past and to our future," Biden said in a speech at the White House.

Biden originally traveled to California last week to hold the signing ceremony with a picturesque nature backdrop but was forced to call off the visit over extreme winds.

The winds contributed to the rapid spread of multiple wildfires in Los Angeles, which have since destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least 24 people.

As the wildfires continue to burn, Biden said Tuesday his administration was working with state leaders to "make sure California has every possible resource to fight these fires and help survivors."

Biden's four-year term in office has seen the creation of eight other national monuments and the expansion of four more.

"We have been carrying out the most agressive climate agenda ever in the history of the world," Biden said, adding he was "proud" to have kept his commitment to protect more land and water than any other president.