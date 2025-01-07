Biden to declare new US national monuments in bid to secure green legacy

Los Angeles, California - Joe Biden is set to designate two new US national monuments – sprawling parks – in California as he looks to secure his environmental legacy in the waning days of his presidency.

Joe Biden is set to designate two new US national monuments – sprawling parks – in California as he looks to secure his environmental legacy in the waning days of his presidency. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Just before Donald Trump is due to move into the White House, the 82-year-old will proclaim the 624,000-acre (252,000-hectare) Chuckwalla National Monument, near Joshua Tree National Park in southern California, the White House said Tuesday.

The move will protect the area from drilling, mining, solar energy farms, and other industrial activity and comes after lobbying from Native American tribes who have used the land for millennia.

Biden will also create the 224,000-acre Sattitla National Monument in the state's far north, at the border with Oregon, offering that area the same environmental safeguards.

Biden, who was in California on Tuesday, had been scheduled to announce the new designations during a side trip to the Coachella Valley, but high winds – fanning a major fire near Los Angeles – caused him to postpone.

The announcement will now be made at a White House ceremony next week.

"The stunning canyons and winding paths of the Chuckwalla National Monument represent a true unmatched beauty," said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.

"It was my honor to visit this area to explore and meet with federal, state, tribal, and local leaders to hear about the need to protect and conserve this sacred area."

The new designation "will protect important spiritual and cultural values tied to the land and wildlife. I am so grateful that future generations will have the opportunity to experience what makes this area so unique," Haaland said.