Biden meets distant cousins and drops hilarious gaffe during Ireland visit

Dundalk, Ireland - President Joe Biden said he feels like he's come home after an evening in the Republic of Ireland.

President Joe Biden visited the towns of Carlingford and Dundalk in Ireland, meeting distant family members. © REUTERS

People lined the streets in Carlingford and Dundalk in County Louth to cheer and wave US flags as Biden arrived for his much-anticipated visit.



The president was accompanied by Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Micheál Martin as he toured St John’s castle, which offers a view of Carlingford Lough where Biden’s great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan left via Newry port during the Irish famine in 1849 for a new life in the United States.

As Biden walked around the castle amid the rain, someone shouted up to ask him what he thought of his visit, to which the president responded: "It feels wonderful, it feels like I’m coming home."

Completing his first day in the Republic of Ireland, he said: "Thank you all for homecoming welcome. The bad news for all of you is we’ll be back. There’s no way to keep us out."