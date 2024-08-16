Biden plans new national monument at site of 1908 Springfield race massacre

Springfield, Illinois - President Joe Biden is due to announce a new national monument on Friday at the site of an infamous 1908 race massacre in Springfield, Illinois.

Survivors of the 1908 race massacre in Springfield, Illinois, are pictured in the aftermath of the attack. © Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library

Biden will be joined by civil rights leaders in the Oval Office on the 116th anniversary of the massacre to declare the site a national landmark. The proclamation, announced by the White House, will protect 1.57 acres of federal land to be managed by the Department of the Interior’s National Park Service.

The Springfield massacre followed two reports of Black men allegedly assaulting white women. At least one of the accused, George Richardson, was later found to have been falsely identified and the rape indictment dismissed.

A white mob gathered at the Sangamon County Courthouse to lynch the accused men, and it became even more enraged when it found out they had already been moved to a jail in another town.

Some 5,000 racist rioters then turned their fury on Springfield's Black community as a whole, destroying businesses and homes. Between August 14-16, six Black people were fatally shot and two others lynched, while around 2,000 people were forcibly displaced from the city, according to Blackpast.org.

The assault in Springfield – home of President Abraham Lincoln, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 – led to the establishment of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 1909.