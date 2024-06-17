Biden pushes Gaza ceasefire deal in Eid message to Muslims

Washington DC - President Joe Biden used his Eid al-Adha message to Muslims to advocate a US-backed ceasefire deal in Gaza as his administration continues to supply weapons to Israel.

President Joe Biden issued an Eid al-Adha message to Muslims as his administration continues to back Israel in its military assault on Gaza. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

"Too many innocent people have been killed, including thousands of children. Families have fled their homes and seen their communities destroyed. Their pain is immense," Biden said in a statement.



"I strongly believe that the three-phase ceasefire proposal Israel has made to Hamas and that the UN Security Council has endorsed is the best way to end the violence in Gaza and ultimately end the war," he added.

The US has been pressing Israel and Hamas to formally accept the ceasefire deal green-lighted by Security Council members last week, which would allow an initial six-week pause to the Gaza assault.

Eid al-Adha, which marks the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son to God, saw Israel announced a "tactical pause" in fighting near Rafah to facilitate aid deliveries.

Israel has killed at least 37,337 Palestinians, many of whom are Muslim, in its ongoing siege of Gaza, which has reached genocidal proportions according to human rights organizations, academic and legal experts, and an increasing number of states.

The Biden administration continues to support Israel's deadly attacks by supplying weapons to the occupying forces.