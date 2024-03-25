Biden roasts Trump over golf trophies brag: "Congratulations, Donald!"
Washington DC - President Joe Biden poked fun at his Republican challenger Donald Trump's boasts of winning trophies at the golf club that he owns.
On Sunday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to boast after he won both "The club championship trophy and the senior club championship trophy" at his Trump International Golf Club in Florida.
"I WON BOTH!" he exclaimed. "A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting."
"Very exciting, thank you!!!" he added.
Later that night, President Biden used his official X account to troll his rival.
"Congratulations, Donald," Biden wrote, sarcastically. "Quite the accomplishment."
Biden's response seems to be part of his new strategy to take a more aggressive approach when dealing with Trump by endlessly taunting him. Just last week, the president poked fun at Trump for burning through legal fees as he battles multiple criminal and civil cases.
Both candidates have been ramping up attacks on each other as they prepare to face off this November in the general elections.
Donald Trump's campaign responds to Joe Biden's dig
Trump and his campaign have made a habit of publicly making fun of and humiliating his political opponents, but while they can certainly dish it out, they never seem that great at taking it.
A spokesperson for Trump's campaign responded to President Biden's remarks, telling The Hill, "Crooked Joe Biden is jealous because anything he does physically is an embarrassment – whether it is falling off his bike, whiffing on golf balls, or just generally falling on his ass in front of the world."
One X user joked that the two should face off in a golf match instead of a formal debate, adding it would be "the most entertaining sports broadcast of the last 20 years."
Cover photo: Collage: Sophie Park / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP