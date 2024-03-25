Biden roasts Trump over golf trophies brag: "Congratulations, Donald!"

Washington DC - President Joe Biden poked fun at his Republican challenger Donald Trump 's boasts of winning trophies at the golf club that he owns.

On Sunday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to boast after he won both "The club championship trophy and the senior club championship trophy" at his Trump International Golf Club in Florida.

"I WON BOTH!" he exclaimed. "A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting."

"Very exciting, thank you!!!" he added.

Later that night, President Biden used his official X account to troll his rival.

"Congratulations, Donald," Biden wrote, sarcastically. "Quite the accomplishment."

Biden's response seems to be part of his new strategy to take a more aggressive approach when dealing with Trump by endlessly taunting him. Just last week, the president poked fun at Trump for burning through legal fees as he battles multiple criminal and civil cases.

Both candidates have been ramping up attacks on each other as they prepare to face off this November in the general elections.