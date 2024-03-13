Biden campaign boasts new strategy to make Trump "go haywire"

Washington DC - As President Joe Biden heads into the general election as the Democratic nominee, his campaign has come up with a new strategy to deal with Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee.

According to Axios, Biden has been telling those in his inner circle that he believes Trump is unstable "intellectually and emotionally," and he wants to take a more aggressive approach by endlessly taunting him.

Their "trigger Trump" strategy is intended, as one campaign advisor put it, to make Trump "go haywire in public."

In some ways, Biden and his campaign have already begun implementing the strategy.

Last October, the campaign launched the Biden-Harris HQ social media account, which has since taken a sarcastic approach to pointing out Trump's biggest flaws. It even trolled Trump by launching an account on his Truth Social platform, which he uses as a direct line to his MAGA base.

Biden has also been publicly more critical of his rival. In a recent interview with The New Yorker, he admonished the former president, who he repeatedly referred to as a "loser", for still being unable to admit that he lost the 2020 election to him, even after losing over 60 court cases regarding the matter.

"If you and I had sat down ten years ago, and I said a President is going to say those things, you would have looked at me like, 'Biden, you've lost your senses,'" he said.

"I'm the only one who has ever beat him, and I'll beat him again."