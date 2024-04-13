Biden says an Iranian retaliation to Israel's bombing of embassy compound is imminent

Washington DC - President Joe Biden said on Friday he expects Iran to launch an attack against Israel "sooner than later" as Middle East tensions soar.

Iran will respond to Israel's deadly attack on its embassy compound in Damascus, Syria, "sooner rather than later," according to US President Joe Biden. © REUTERS

Biden said he did not want to elaborate on what classified intelligence Washington had about Tehran's plans.



"We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel. And Iran will not succeed," he said.

When asked by a journalist what his message to Tehran would be, Biden replied: "Don't."

In view of Iran's possible imminent retaliatory strike against Israel, the US earlier announced that it was increasing its military presence in the Middle East.

"We are moving additional assets to the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection for US forces," a US defense official told dpa on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

With the world on high alert, countries including France and India issued travel advisories warning their citizens to avoid Israel and Iran. The US embassy in Israel also issued a security warning for its employees in light of the situation.