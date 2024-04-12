Israel pounds Gaza as Iran attack threat puts region on edge

Gaza - Residents reported heavy Israeli fire in central Gaza on Friday, with regional tensions soaring after Iran threatened reprisals over a strike in Syria this month that killed two Iranian generals.

Palestinians inspect the damage to the home of the Tabatibi family after Israeli bombardment in the Daraj Neighbourhood of Gaza on April 12. © AFP

As talks for a truce and hostage release dragged on, fears that Iran could soon launch an attack on Israel prompted the United States to announce it was sending reinforcements to the Middle East as a deterrent.

President Joe Biden said he expected Iran to attempt to strike Israel soon but warned it against attacking the US ally in retaliation for the April 1 strike on its Damascus consulate.

Authorities in Gaza reported dozens of new air strikes in the central region, where most Israeli troops have regrouped in recent days.

Israel's military said its aircraft had struck more than 60 militant targets in Gaza over the previous day.

The Hamas media office said 25 people were taken to hospital in Deir al-Balah "as a result of an air strike on a house."

Mohammed al-Rayes (61) told AFP that he fled Israeli "air strikes and artillery shelling" in Nuseirat overnight.

"It was all fire and destruction, with so many martyrs lying in the street," he said.

Another resident, Laila Nasser (40) reported "shells and missiles" throughout the night.

"They will do to Nuseirat what they did to Khan Yunis," said Nasser, vowing to flee to the southernmost city of Rafah, like most of Gaza's population.