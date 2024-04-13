Trump gives House Speaker Mike Johnson a big boost at Mar-a-Lago meetup

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump on Friday threw a lifeline to beleaguered House Speaker Mike Johnson, saying the Republican congressional leader is doing "a very good job."

Donald Trump (r.) endorsed embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson and said he is doing a "very good job." © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump defended Johnson against a move by far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom Trump named a friend, to call for a vote for his ouster.



"It's not an easy situation for any speaker," Trump said, with Johnson standing near him at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Johnson traveled to Florida on Friday to huddle with Trump in the latest sign of the hard-right presidential candidate's informal, yet undisputed leadership of the party.

After their meeting, the two baselessly speculated about potential fraud in the November presidential election and touched on aid to Ukraine, an issue that has sent fissures through the Republican Party.

On another issue dividing the party, Trump soft-pedaled his past support for abortion rights decades ago, saying he remolded the US Supreme Court as president, leading to the court's June 2022 overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion.

"We did something that everyone said couldn't be done," Trump said of the high court ruling overturning abortion protections.