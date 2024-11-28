Biden slams Trump's "counterproductive" tariff plans: "I hope he rethinks it"

Nantucket, Massachusetts - President Joe Biden has slammed incoming President Donald Trump 's proposal to put tariffs on US allies to combat drug trafficking and undocumented immigration.

According to The Independent, Biden was asked about Trump's proposal while in Nantucket for his family's annual Thanksgiving vacation.

"I hope he rethinks it," Biden told reporters. "I think it's a counterproductive thing to do.

"We're surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and two allies – Mexico and Canada," Biden added. "The last thing we need to do is begin to screw up those relationships."

The remarks come after Trump said Monday he would impose tariffs of 25% on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10% on goods from China, seemingly setting up a trade war with US allies.

Trump vowed the tariffs will remain in place until "drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal aliens stop this invasion of our Country!"

Critics have argued that Trump may not understand how tariffs work, as they are taxes paid by American companies that import foreign goods – not by foreign governments.