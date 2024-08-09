Biden to join Kamala Harris on campaign trail for first time since exiting 2024 race

Washington DC - Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will next week make their first joint campaign trip since the president's shock decision to drop out of the 2024 White House race against Donald Trump .

President Joe Biden (l.) is due to appear alongside Vice President and 2024 Democratic nominee Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Maryland on August 15. © REUTERS

Seeking to burnish his legacy in his final months in office and support the new Democratic ticket, Biden will appear alongside his vice president at an event in Maryland near Washington on August 15.



The pair would "discuss the progress they are making to lower costs for the American people," the White House said in a statement Friday, adding that further details would be released later.

Inflation remains a weak spot for Democrats ahead of November's election.

Harris has fired up the Democratic Party since Biden announced he was stepping aside following a disastrous debate against Trump that highlighted concerns about his age and mental acuity.

The first female, Black, and South Asian vice president in US history has held a series of packed rallies, pulled in record fundraising, and wiped out Republican ex-president Trump's poll lead.

In contrast, Biden has kept a low profile with few public events, in what has become a lame duck presidency with nearly six months still until his successor takes power in January.

The president, who is currently spending a long weekend at his Delaware beach house, had not been expected to make any major political appearances in support of Harris until the Democratic National Convention starting on August 19 in Chicago.

But there have also been signs the president is keen to promote his legacy as he prepares to bow out from a nearly five-decade career in politics.