Kamala Harris urged to support Israel arms embargo to win back Uncommitted movement

Washington DC - With Vice President Kamala Harris poised to become the 2024 Democratic nominee for president, grassroots activists are calling on her to promise an end to US arms supplies to Israel .

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing calls for an arms embargo against Israel as she appears poised to win the Democratic nomination for the White House. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"As voters, activists, and people of consciousness who make up the heart of the Democratic Party, we urge you to shift away from President Biden’s disastrous policy on Gaza, and pledge to enact an immediate arms embargo on Israel's assault and occupation against Palestinians as a material step towards a permanent ceasefire," states a petition sponsored by Not Another Bomb and the Uncommitted National Movement.

"Adopting an arms embargo against Israel's assault on Gaza is not only a moral imperative, but also a strategic move to defeat Trump and MAGA extremism. It is difficult for the Democratic candidate to champion democracy while arming [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's authoritarian regime," the petition continues.

Since October, the Biden administration has sent billions of dollars' worth of deadly weapons to Israel, even as its forces have killed at least 39,145 people in Gaza. The US government's continued support for Israel sparked waves of Americans to vote "uncommitted" in 2024 Democratic primaries in protest.

Harris – who appears set to pick up the mantle after President Joe Biden's exit from the 2024 race – has so far failed to outline any major difference in policy toward Israel and Palestine from her current boss.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu was met by mass protests after he was invited by Republican and Democratic leaders to deliver remarks before Congress in Washington on Wednesday. Harris did not attend the speech, but will meet the far-right PM for talks on Thursday.