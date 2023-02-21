Biden visits Poland on eve of anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Warsaw, Poland - US President Joe Biden was in Poland on Tuesday, in a visit that comes days before the first anniversary of the start of the Russia's full invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden met with Polish President Andrzej Duda (r.) on Tuesday. © REUTERS

Biden met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and is due to give a speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle in the early evening, the White House said.

He reached Poland on Monday evening, after travelling to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv under tight security precautions to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



There, Biden promised Ukraine further support in its struggle to repel the invading Russian forces.

Biden last visited neighboring Poland at the end of March 2022, a month after the war began. Then, too, he gave a speech against the backdrop of the Royal Castle, in which he assured Ukraine of his support and condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This year, Biden's appearance in Warsaw on Tuesday coincides with Putin's annual State of the Nation speech in Moscow.

The Russian president announced the suspension of the last major nuclear disarmament treaty with the US, the New START treaty, but stressed it is not a withdrawal from the deal.