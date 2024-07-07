Biden's doctor reportedly met with top Parkinson's expert at White House

Washington DC - Joe Biden 's chief physician reportedly met with a neurologist who specializes in Parkinson's disease, new reports based on White House visitor logs revealed.

The New York Post first reported on a January meeting between, Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, and Dr. Kevin Cannard of the Walter Reeed Medical Center.

Cannard has returned to White House at least eight times, with the last visit coming in March, according to the Guardian.

The results of Biden's annual physical exam explicitly ruled out Parkinson's, O'Connor said in February, adding that the president did not need a cognitive test.

It's a line that Biden himself has strenuously repeated over the past days, as the fallout from his disastrous performance in the first presidential debate against Donald Trump continues.

In a much-hyped interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos that aired Friday, the 81-year-old insisted that he would not take an independently-administered cognitive test because his everyday tasks in themselves prove his fitness for office.

He also claimed he'd "already done it."