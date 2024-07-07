Biden urged to step aside by latest Democrat as Trump gives mocking response to interview

Washington DC - Joe Biden 's presidential reelection bid is handing in the balance after his latest efforts to put a disastrous debate showing behind him failed to silence voices urging him to quit the White House race.

President Joe Biden continues to face calls from his own party for him to step aside ahead of the 2024 presidential election. © REUTERS

Murmurs of dissent within his own Democratic Party have morphed into direct calls for him to drop out. And a number of key donors have threatened to cut off funding if Biden insists on staying the course.



"I do not believe that the President can effectively campaign and win against Donald Trump," Angie Craig, the latest House Democrat to break ranks, said Saturday.

The House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries, has scheduled a virtual meeting of senior Democrat representatives for Sunday to discuss the best way forward, and Democrat Senator Mark Warner is reportedly working to convene a similar forum in the upper chamber.

In what had been billed as a make-or-break TV interview on Friday, Biden's strategy was to flatly deny the falling poll numbers and concerns over his mental and physical fitness triggered by his dismal performance against Donald Trump.

During a sit-down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos slammed as "out-of-touch," he blamed a severe cold for the debate debacle and insisted it was just a "bad night" rather than evidence of increasing frailty and cognitive decline.

And the 81-year-old was adamant that he would not be pressured to end his campaign.

"If the Lord Almighty came down and said, 'Joe, get out of the race,' I'd get out of the race," he said. "But the Lord Almighty is not coming down."

Calls for less divine intervention, however, are strengthening.