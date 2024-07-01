Biden's family reportedly doubles down after abysmal debate performance

Frederick County, Maryland - Following a disastrous performance in the first presidential debate, President Joe Biden 's family are reportedly urging him to continue his re-election campaign, despite widespread calls for him to drop out.

President Joe Biden and members of his family have reportedly been discussing how he can recover after his recent disastrous debate performance. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

According to The New York Times, the president made a trip to Camp David on Saturday, where he spent the weekend accompanied by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

The family reportedly discussed his recent debate with Republican Donald Trump, which has been panned by many critics as the worst presidential debate of all time.

While the family admitted Biden's performance was poor, they remain convinced that he can still prove to voters that he is fit for office.

His most ardent supporter was reportedly Hunter Biden, who believes his father can show that he is still "scrappy" despite his age. Even one of his young grandchildren offered to help by reaching out to social media influencers.

One source told the New York Times that "the entire family is united" in their effort to push Biden to "get up and keep fighting."