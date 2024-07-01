Biden's family reportedly doubles down after abysmal debate performance
Frederick County, Maryland - Following a disastrous performance in the first presidential debate, President Joe Biden's family are reportedly urging him to continue his re-election campaign, despite widespread calls for him to drop out.
According to The New York Times, the president made a trip to Camp David on Saturday, where he spent the weekend accompanied by his wife, children, and grandchildren.
The family reportedly discussed his recent debate with Republican Donald Trump, which has been panned by many critics as the worst presidential debate of all time.
While the family admitted Biden's performance was poor, they remain convinced that he can still prove to voters that he is fit for office.
His most ardent supporter was reportedly Hunter Biden, who believes his father can show that he is still "scrappy" despite his age. Even one of his young grandchildren offered to help by reaching out to social media influencers.
One source told the New York Times that "the entire family is united" in their effort to push Biden to "get up and keep fighting."
US voters are not convinced President Joe Biden should continue on
The fallout from the debate has left the Democratic Party scrambling to consider its options for the rapidly approaching election in November, with some even talking about possibly replacing Biden with another candidate.
Biden's team has been aggressively playing defense, giving numerous excuses for his poor performance, and attempting to turn the focus on the many lies that Trump told during the event.
Still, a poll conducted by CBS News after the debate found that 72% of registered voters don't believe Biden should be running at all, with 86% listing his age as the biggest factor.
Despite the criticisms, campaign advisor Ron Klain, who is now being blamed for the debacle in some quarters, described the event as simply a "bad debate night," telling the New York Times, "you win campaigns by fighting – not quitting – in the face of adversity."
