Countdown to Hunter Biden's illegal gun possession trial begins as federal judge sets schedule

Wilmington, Delaware - A US federal judge on Wednesday set June 3 as the tentative date for the start of the trial of President Joe Biden 's son Hunter, on charges of illegal gun possession.

District Judge Maryellen Noreika, in a court filing, set aside the weeks of June 3 and June 10 for a jury trial in Wilmington, Delaware, for the Hunter.



In October, the 54-year-old pleaded not guilty to the gun charges.

He also faces tax evasion charges in California. The judge in that case has said he is aiming for a trial to begin on June 20.

Hunter was hit with three felony charges stemming from his purchase of a .38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver in 2018 when, by his own admission, he was heavily addicted to drugs.

He also stands accused of making false statements for claiming on forms required for the gun purchase that he was not using drugs illegally at the time.

Based on the same statements, there's also a charge of illegal possession of a firearm – which he had for only 11 days in October 2018.