Did Ron DeSantis snub Joe Biden during Florida Hurricane Idalia visit?

Live Oak, Florida – The 2024 election overshadowed President Joe Biden's trip to Florida on Saturday to survey Hurricane Idalia relief efforts, as chatter grew that the state's governor and White House hopeful Ron DeSantis snubbed the visiting commander-in-chief.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (l.) and President Joe Biden both spoke to the press after the damage of Hurricane Idalia in Florida. © Collage: REUTERS

"I don't know. He's not going to be there," Biden said when asked what happened to a meeting with DeSantis that the president had previously confirmed to reporters.

DeSantis' office told media on Friday the security requirements of a presidential visit would cause too much disruption to recovery efforts and there were no plans for the pair to meet.

"We want to make sure that the power restoration continues, that the relief efforts continue," DeSantis told a news conference.

Biden visited the city of Live Oak on Saturday, surveying damage via helicopter before meeting first responders and local officials at Suwannee Pineview Elementary School,

Large trees, broken limbs and tattered signs littered the side of the motorcade route, a testament to the power of the storm Idalia that hit the Florida and southeast coast Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" hurricane, killing one person in Florida and one in Georgia.