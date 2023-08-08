Ron DeSantis makes big switch-up as 2024 run struggles

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has made a big switch-up and replaced his campaign manager as he continues to struggle with his 2024 presidential run.

Is Ron running into trouble?

Generra Peck, who helped DeSantis successfully get reelected as governor last year, has been demoted from campaign manager to chief campaign strategist, according to CNBC.

Peck has officially been replaced by James Uthmeier, who has served as chief of staff for DeSantis' office as governor. Uthmeier has no experience managing a political campaign.

The news comes after DeSantis fired dozens of his campaign staff and instituted new cost-cutting measures two weeks ago, as his polling numbers have noticeably dropped.

DeSantis was once seen as the leading rival to beat out Republican primary frontrunner Donald Trump, and while he is still clinging on to his second place position, opponents such as Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, and Tim Scott have been growing in popularity.

The governor and his campaign have been struggling to resonate with the Republican base. In early July, the team released an ad that was criticized for being homophobic, and later that month they released another that contained Nazi imagery.