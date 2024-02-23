Dismissal of Gaza genocide case against Biden appealed by plaintiffs

Oakland, California - The genocide case against Biden related to his staunch support of Israel in the war in Gaza has been appealed after it was previously dismissed by federal judge Jeffrey White.

In a statement posted to X on Friday, the Center for Constitutional Rights announced their plans to appeal the court case that aimed to hold Biden and his administration accountable for the inhumane destruction in Gaza.

"WE'RE APPEALING," they wrote, adding that they have already "notified the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals" as of last week.

According to the statement, the nonprofit group filed a motion for expedited briefing and hearing, detailing the further deaths in Gaza – including deaths within the Palestinian plaintiffs' families – since the court's dismissal was issued several weeks ago.

The CCR notes that the judge who dismissed the case also "found a plausible case of genocide and 'implored' [Biden] to examine [his] 'unflagging support' for Israel's military assault on Gaza."

"Biden must be held accountable for genocide complicity in Gaza," they wrote.