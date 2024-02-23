Dismissal of Gaza genocide case against Biden appealed by plaintiffs
Oakland, California - The genocide case against Biden related to his staunch support of Israel in the war in Gaza has been appealed after it was previously dismissed by federal judge Jeffrey White.
In a statement posted to X on Friday, the Center for Constitutional Rights announced their plans to appeal the court case that aimed to hold Biden and his administration accountable for the inhumane destruction in Gaza.
"WE'RE APPEALING," they wrote, adding that they have already "notified the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals" as of last week.
According to the statement, the nonprofit group filed a motion for expedited briefing and hearing, detailing the further deaths in Gaza – including deaths within the Palestinian plaintiffs' families – since the court's dismissal was issued several weeks ago.
The CCR notes that the judge who dismissed the case also "found a plausible case of genocide and 'implored' [Biden] to examine [his] 'unflagging support' for Israel's military assault on Gaza."
"Biden must be held accountable for genocide complicity in Gaza," they wrote.
Was the genocide case against Biden only dismissed because of "jurisdictional issues?"
After the lawsuit's dismissal, the CCR accused the government of "attempting to evade legal responsibility" for its role in the Israel-Gaza war.
They also voiced their belief that the Biden administration's lawyers "focus on jurisdictional issues rather than the substance of the lawsuit."
According to the judge's trial conclusion, the case's dismissal strongly hung on issues of precedent, potential division of the governmental branches, and jurisdiction.
The judge still condemned the US and Israel's actions in Gaza and stated that the assault "plausibly falls within the international prohibition against genocide."
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP