Hillary Clinton addresses the big question around Joe Biden's age

Washington DC - Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton shared her thoughts on President Joe Biden 's age, which has become a big concern for voters heading into the 2024 presidential elections.

In a recent interview, politician Hillary Clinton was asked about President Joe Biden's age, which she described as a "legitimate issue" for voters. © Collage: Almond NGAN / AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Clinton sat down for an interview with MSNBC's Alex Wagner, who asked her what she thinks the 81-year-old should do to combat the negative views on his age.

"I talk to people in the White House all the time, and you know, they know it’s an issue... it’s a legitimate issue," she responded, before pointing out that Biden's likely challenger in the race, former President Donald Trump, is just three years younger.

She went on to give her full support for Biden, who she believes has done a good job as president.

What's more, Clinton had some advice on how to handle skepticism about his age: "I think Biden also should lean into the fact that he's experienced, and that experience is not just in the political arena. It's like, the stuff of, you know, human experience."

"I think he should be willing to really pull that out… and I think he should care more about it."