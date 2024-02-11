Hillary Clinton addresses the big question around Joe Biden's age
Washington DC - Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton shared her thoughts on President Joe Biden's age, which has become a big concern for voters heading into the 2024 presidential elections.
Clinton sat down for an interview with MSNBC's Alex Wagner, who asked her what she thinks the 81-year-old should do to combat the negative views on his age.
"I talk to people in the White House all the time, and you know, they know it’s an issue... it’s a legitimate issue," she responded, before pointing out that Biden's likely challenger in the race, former President Donald Trump, is just three years younger.
She went on to give her full support for Biden, who she believes has done a good job as president.
What's more, Clinton had some advice on how to handle skepticism about his age: "I think Biden also should lean into the fact that he's experienced, and that experience is not just in the political arena. It's like, the stuff of, you know, human experience."
"I think he should be willing to really pull that out… and I think he should care more about it."
Are Joe Biden and Donald Trump too old for the presidency?
With Biden and Trump being seen as the prospective nominees for their parties in the upcoming election, a recent NBC News poll found that 76% of voters took issue with the Democrat's age, while only 61% said the same about Trump, who is 77.
Both have faced criticism for public flubs, which some have interpreted as evidence of possible cognitive decline.
Biden has also forgone many public speaking engagements, most recently declining to participate in a traditional interview during the Super Bowl – Trump, however, offered to take his place.
Cover photo: Collage: Almond NGAN / AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP