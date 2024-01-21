Nikki Haley questions Donald Trump's mental fitness after bizarre gaffe

Keene, New Hampshire - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley turned a spotlight on Donald Trump 's mental fitness Saturday after the former president confused her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump, speaking Friday at a campaign event days ahead of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary election, got his political rivals all mixed up.

Referring to the January 6 insurrection by a mob of his supporters, he told a crowd: "Nikki Haley is in charge of security. We offered her 10,000 people – soldiers, National Guard, whatever they want – they turned it down. They don't want to talk about that."

Haley, Trump's top rival in the New Hampshire contest, pointed out not only was she not in charge of security at the Capitol, she was not even in office at the time.

"They're saying he got confused, he was talking about something else," the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor said at a New Hampshire rally.

"The concern I have is, I'm not saying anything derogatory, but when you're dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do this."